Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham finally 'give up' on drama: Source

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham take final decision about feud: Source

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly finally on the same page when it comes to their long-rumoured family rift.

According to Us Weekly, both mother and son have decided to stop trying to repair their fractured relationship at least for now.

“Brooklyn has no interest in mending things at this time,” an insider revealed.

“He’s really focused on living a peaceful, drama-free life with Nicola. They’ve built their own world together and are very content in it. They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense.”

Meanwhile, Victoria has also taken a step back, with a source telling The Mirror that the designer doesn’t want to “keep fighting the same fight.”

As she films her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria has reportedly found the process “liberating,” even as it stirred up emotions surrounding her fractured bond with Brooklyn.

“It was very much a roller coaster of emotions because of the big thing that's still affecting her — her fractured relationship with Brooklyn,” the insider shared.

“But it also made her realise that she can't keep raking over the heartbreak of this situation with him. Enough is enough now,” they added.

“Victoria knows he will one day come back to her, but it’s just not the right time. This project has made her realise how blessed she is to have her family around her and supporting her,” the tipster concluded.