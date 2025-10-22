Shehroze Kashif left in lurch amid govt's 'forgotten promises'

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif posed with the national flag on a mountain top. — X@Shehrozekashif2

Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who has proudly raised Pakistan’s flag on all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, has once again voiced his frustration over the "government’s failure to fulfil repeated promises of support".

Taking to his X handle, the 22-year-old climber — the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 eight-thousanders — said, "The government promised me a cash prize several times, but everyone has forgotten." Despite national recognition and being honoured with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz earlier this year, Kashif claims the financial rewards have yet to materialise.

“My government promised support, but all was forgotten. I sold my land, my car, and remain in debt from past expeditions. How can you do this to someone who raised Pakistan’s flag on all 14 eight-thousanders?”

He also tagged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, urging them to take notice.

In a conversation with Geo News, Kashif revealed that his passion for mountaineering has come at a great personal cost. "I’ve spent nearly 40 million rupees to make my country proud," he said.

His journey began at the age of 11, when he climbed the 3,885-metre Makra Peak. He went on to become the youngest person to climb both Everest and K2, and earned the nickname "Broad Boy" after summiting Broad Peak, his first eight-thousander.

However, despite his achievements, Kashif said he now faces serious medical issues resulting from a dangerous spinal operation. “There are rods in my back now. I find it difficult to walk, and no one has even taken responsibility for my medical bills,” he said.

He questioned how such treatment could be meted out to someone who brought global recognition to Pakistan. “How can anyone treat a person like this, who has climbed all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres?” he asked.

"If this continues," he warned, "I’ll be forced to consider my future outside the country."

This is not the first time Kashif has expressed disappointment. In 2022, he publicly complained about the lack of government support for his mountaineering efforts, despite setting records and gaining international acclaim.

Reaching the summit of Everest alone reportedly cost him around $60,000. Yet, years later, he says, promises remain unfulfilled — and the climb, it seems, is far from over.