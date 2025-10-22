Asif Afridi creates history with five-for on debut in second South Africa Test

Asif Afridi celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi got his name registered into cricket history on Wednesday, becoming the oldest player ever to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, achieving the feat at 38 years and 299 days during the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Afridi broke a 92-year-old record held by England's Charles Marriott, who took five wickets on debut at 37 years and 332 days against the West Indies at The Oval in 1933.

Only four players aged over 35 have claimed a five-wicket haul on debut in Test history. Apart from Afridi and Marriott, the two others on the list are Hines Johnson of the West Indies, who did so against England in 1948, and D.W. Carr of England, who achieved the milestone against Australia in 1909.

Afridi is the only player to achieve the feat after turning 38, while the other three did it after crossing 37. Among Pakistani bowlers, Noman Ali had previously taken five wickets on debut at the age of 34 against South Africa in 2021. Bilal Asif achieved the feat at the age of 33.

Pakistan ended day three of the second Test at 94/4 in 35 overs, holding a lead of 23 runs.

The hosts will resume their batting on day four with Babar Azam on 49 off 83 balls and Mohammad Rizwan on 16 off 49.

Earlier, South Africa's lower order fought back strongly, with Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada leading a spirited recovery.

At one stage, the visitors were 235-8, but the trio helped South Africa reach 404, taking the first-innings lead of 71 runs.