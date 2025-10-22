New twist in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's split laid bare

Photo: Nicole Kidman's only condition for Keith Urban reconciliation revealed

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage reportedly still has hope.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline.com, even though Kidman initiated divorce proceedings, insiders shared that Expats star might give her 19-year marriage another chance.

According to sources, the Oscar winner is not opposed to reconciliation, but only if Urban has not moved on with anyone else.

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat,” a source told The Daily Mail.

It is noteworthy that Kidman and Urban share two daughters Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret.

The former couple announced their split last month. Since then, Urban has been linked to a few women, including his guitarist Maggie Baugh, and an unnamed Nashville music publicist who claimed “it's an open secret” the singer is dating again.

However, if that is not the case, insiders believe that the actress sees a path back to her country crooner.

Meanwhile, following a recent trip to Europe, the actress has returned to Nashville and is said to be “keeping it positive.”

“She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets – she believes everything happens for a reason,” the source added in conclusion.