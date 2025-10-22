 
Geo News

New twist in Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's split laid bare

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly parting ways after 19 years of marriage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Photo:  Nicole Kidmans only condition for Keith Urban reconciliation revealed
Photo:  Nicole Kidman's only condition for Keith Urban reconciliation revealed

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage reportedly still has hope.

As per the latest report by RadarOnline.com, even though Kidman initiated divorce proceedings, insiders shared that Expats star might give her 19-year marriage another chance.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Oscar winner is not opposed to reconciliation, but only if Urban has not moved on with anyone else.

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat,” a source told The Daily Mail.

It is noteworthy that Kidman and Urban share two daughters Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret. 

The former couple announced their split last month. Since then, Urban has been linked to a few women, including his guitarist Maggie Baugh, and an unnamed Nashville music publicist who claimed “it's an open secret” the singer is dating again.

However, if that is not the case, insiders believe that the actress sees a path back to her country crooner.

Meanwhile, following a recent trip to Europe, the actress has returned to Nashville and is said to be “keeping it positive.”

“She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets – she believes everything happens for a reason,” the source added in conclusion.

Advertisement
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film video
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'