Prince Andrew to be 'summoned' in new Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Prince Andrew will be asked to reveal his connection with Jeffrey Epstein in a new investigation

October 22, 2025

Prince Andrew to be 'summoned' to provide evidence in renewed Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Prince Andrew will be summoned to give evidence about his connection to late convicted pedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein in front of a US committee.

Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the US House Oversight Committee, has announced that he intends to speak to the Prince "regarding his involvement in all of this."

He added that he’s "sure" an invitation will be issued to Andrew to reveal his involvement with Epstein.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire asked Stephen on the BBC's Newsnight: "Would you consider inviting Prince Andrew to speak to your committee?"

He replied: "We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this, yes."

It is pertinent to mention that it would be Andrew’s own decision if he wants to give evidence since he cannot be subpoenaed to attend a hearing in the U.S.A., as he’s a U.K. citizen.

The committee has its hands full with new documents and evidence, which also included Andrew’s name. 

In new leaked emails, shared by Mail on Sunday, it was revealed that Andrew kept in touch with Epstein after his conviction in 2011. This contradicts his claim that he cut his pal off in 2010.

At the same time, his late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir has also shared more details on previous claims that she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions. The dad-of-two has always denied the accusations.

In the wake of the never-ending scandal, Prince Andrew announced that he won’t use his title of Duke of York and other honors anymore. 

