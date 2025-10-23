Bokhari hints at imminent decision to ban TLP ahead of federal cabinet meeting

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari speaks during a press conference on October 23, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has hinted at imminent ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the federal cabinet is expected to take up the matter in its meeting today.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, Bokhari, referred to the recent violent TLP protest and said those who came out on streets for the "liberation of Gaza and Palestine" set light to properties.

"The decision regarding TLP is expected from the federal government soon," the provincial minister said, referring to the Punjab government’s summary forwarded to the Centre seeking ban on the religious party.

She further said that police personnel were tortured, and their vehicles were snatched by the TLP protesters.

"Civil property was damaged and vehicles were set on fire," the minister said adding that arms licence of any kind will not be issued in Punjab from now on.

“We have to move towards the determination to make Punjab free of arms,” she added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.