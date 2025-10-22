 
Geo News

Rawalpindi man stripped, brutally tortured by armed men

City administration recently sealed 5 to 6 scrap godowns on victim’s complaint

By
Shabbir Dar
|

October 22, 2025

Group of men torturing a Gawalmandi resident in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab via Geo News
RAWALPINDI: A man was stripped and brutally tortured by armed men in Rawalpindi after he reportedly filed a complaint against scrap godowns in the area.

Police registered a case and arrested one suspect on Wednesday after a video showing the man being beaten by a group went viral on social media. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the City Police Station.

The video shows the suspects tying the victim, Haris — a resident of Gawalmandi — with ropes and beating him with plastic pipes, as well as repeatedly kicking and punching him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city administration recently sealed five to six godowns of scrap on the victim’s complaint.

In a post on X, a spokesperson of the Rawalpindi police said that the prime suspect in the brutal torture case had been arrested, adding that raids were being conducted in different areas to arrest other suspects.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said that act of violence against any citizen will not be tolerated and that all suspects will be brought before the law.

