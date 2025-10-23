Poland DPM Sikorski in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Poland Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrives in Pakistan on October 23, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Poland Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit from October 23 to 24.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that Sikorski was received by Poland's ambassador and other senior officials.

According to FO, Sikorski is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. This marks Sikorski's second visit to Pakistan, as his previous visit took place in 2011.

DPM Dar held a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks with his Polish counterpart. The two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations, and the talks followed by a joint press stakeout.

The Polish high-up's visit "marks a significant milestone in Pakistan–Poland relations […] Pakistan remains committed to enhancing cooperation with Poland for the mutual benefit of both countries," the FO said in an earlier statement.

According to the FO, ties between the two countries have expanded across political, economic, defence, and educational spheres, marked by mutual cordiality and cooperation.

The volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Poland in 2023 was $922 million. Pakistan’s exports to Poland amounted to $794 million and imports from Poland were worth $128 million, according to the statistics,

Earlier in July, Pakistan and Poland held the 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Warsaw. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance collaboration, including through the exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and dialogue.