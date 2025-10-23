Dar links economic growth to regional connectivity, terms CPEC 'catalyst' for development





Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday underscored the importance of regional connectivity for stability, economic growth and collective progress.

Addressing the Regional Transport Ministers' International Conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan stands ready to coordinate transport plans, enhance crossborder facilitation, mobilise joint investments and strengthen regional value chains, reported Radio Pakistan.

He mentioned that Pakistan's strategic location connecting South Asia with Central Asia, the Middle East and China makes it a natural hub for regional connectivity.

Emphasising that the region has to built seamless linkages through road, rail, air, maritime and energy and digital corridors, turning geography into an opportunity, the DPM said that CPEC was now widely recognised as a catalyst for energy infrastructure development, transport connectivity and enhanced trade across the whole of South Asia and Central Asia.

Dar further noted that the initiative embodies the country's commitment to building partnerships that deliver tangible benefits not just for Pakistan and China but for the entire region.

He said Pakistan's motorways and highways form the backbone of regional and domestic connectivity linking key border crossings to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

Referring to key connectivity initiatives, the deputy prime minister said that the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail framework agreement is a landmark initiative to open new trade avenues. He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to investing in regional energy projects.

Addressing the conference, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed the need for practical and actionable measures to strengthen transport linkages, facilitate trade and deepen regional integration.

The minister noted that transport and connectivity are pillars of economic growth and said that efficient transport systems are a necessity for competiveness, resilience and sustainability.

Khan remarked said the conference provides the opportunity to share perspectives and forge partnerships to strengthen transport networks and bring our communities closer together.