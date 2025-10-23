KP CM Afridi reaches Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan after IHC order to authorities

Front door of the Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website/ File

Adiala jail superintendent directed to implement March 24 decision.

IHC had allowed meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays as per SOPs.

CM Afridi among PTI leaders move IHC to meet PTI founder.



ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to allow meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders with the party's jailed founder, Imran Khan.

The directives came on the PTI's leaders petitions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who have sought a meeting with Imran to discuss "policy matters" and cabinet formation of the newly elected provincial government.

Hearing a bunch of pleas filed by several PTI leaders, an IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, directed the Adiala jail superintendent to implement the court’s March 24 decision regarding jail meetings with the PTI founder.

The three-member bench also comprised Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan.

Soon after the decision, CM Afridi arrived at Adiala Jail to meet Imran, but his convoy was stopped by police at Dahgal checkpoint near the prison.

Sources privy to the development said the chief minister was reportedly on his way to meet the PTI founder when the police halted his motorcade at the security barrier.

It is pertinent to mention here that in March this year, the same three-member bench had reinstated twice-weekly meetings with the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, allowing them to take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, the IHC had strictly prohibited any media talk after the meetings. It ruled that no individual meeting the PTI founding chairman will be allowed to speak to the media afterwards.

Imran has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I — one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.

He faces multiple cases, ranging from corruption to terrorism.