Queen Camilla mocked over 'Halloween look' during Vatican visit

Queen Camilla faced online ridicule from some royal fans after accompanying King Charles on a historic visit to the Vatican on Thursday.

As images from the royal couple’s meeting with Pope Leo circulated online, a section of social media users, many of whom identified as supporters of Prince William, mocked the Queen’s attire, particularly her black outfit and lace headscarf, worn in accordance with Vatican protocol.

Some users compared the look to a “Halloween costume,” while others made sarcastic remarks about her appearance during what was meant to be a solemn and formal occasion.

“It looks like she’s celebrating Halloween at the Vatican,” one user wrote.

The King and Queen were received by Pope Leo. Despite the lighthearted online criticism, others defended Queen Camilla’s choice, noting that black dress and a mantilla are customary for female royals visiting the Pope.

The royal couple’s visit marks King Charles’s first audience with the Pontiff since ascending the throne.