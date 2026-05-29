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Prince William begins crucial task with Kate's help ahead of King's role

Prince William, Princess Kate team up as transition phase gets closer
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Prince William begins crucial task with Kate&apos;s help ahead of King&apos;s role

Prince William has been making bold and stern decisions behind Palace walls with the help of his wife, Princess Kate, ahead of taking over the King's role.

Whether it's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's case or Prince Harry's reconciliation pleas, the future monarch has reportedly decided to enter a new phase with a clean slate. 

Speaking with i, royal expert Andrew Lownie said that the Prince of Wales is "calling the shots more now that we're in this transitional phase towards him taking over."

Before the beginning of the crucial chapter of his life as the royal family's head, William wants a clean slate when he moves into the role of king.

And in this transition, his wife, Princess Kate, is standing with him, strong. 

Mr Lownie shared, "William also has Kate, who is a really tough one, and behind that smiling exterior, she's like the steely Queen Mum."

"Kate gets how it all works - and I'm always struck that it is often the outsiders who better understand the institution rather than those who are born to it," he added. 

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