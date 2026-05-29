Buckingham Palace 'debunks' Harry, Meghan return rumour with 'hard reset'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a huge blow as Buckingham Palace moves towards a "hard reset."

The Sun earlier reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's memories will be erased as Frogmore Cottage in Windsor is expected to be completely renovated.

For the unversed, the late Queen presented the cottage as a wedding gift to Harry and Meghan.

The couple lived there for almost 10 months after they decided to leave the UK for a new life in the US.

Settled in Montecito, the news about Frogmore Cottage revamp must have reached the Susssexes, especially in times when reports surface about their UK return.

A royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, believes that the Palace, with this renovation, is removing every memory of Harry and Meghan.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, she said, "I'd like to imagine there's someone walking through Frogmore Cottage right now, burning sage and opening every window."

The television personality added, "The Royal Family isn't just renovating Frogmore Cottage, they're spiritually cleansing it, is what I want to believe. But the palace is essentially doing a hard reset."