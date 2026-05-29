Prince Harry response to King Charles shocking decision: 'Deeply hurt'

Prince Harry is "deeply hurt" over King Charles' silence after he was excluded from a big family gathering.

Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex, who once shared a close bond with Peter Phillip, has not been made it to the guest list of his cousin's marriage with Harriet Sperling.

The news reached Montecito and broke Harry's heart, who, on multiple occasions, expressed his feelings over reconciliation.

An insider told Closer, "Being frozen out of Peter Phillips’ wedding has delivered one of the deepest blows yet to Harry."

The former working royal has been feeling "humiliated" as the royal family has avoided inviting controversial family members to avoid negative headlines.

Despite that, "Harry absolutely feels he was frozen out, and privately, he blames his father for allowing it to happen."

He made sincere efforts behind the scenes to win back his family, especially his father, but this invitation snub feels like a "slap in the face to him."

On the other hand, his estranged brother, Prince William, is "relieved" that Harry and Meghan Markle won't be a part of the royal gathering.

"Trust is still the huge issue. William especially feels there has to be a line," the source said.