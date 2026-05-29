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Australia makes big announcement about Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Australia reverses its decision about Invictus Australia charity in surprise announcement
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Australia makes big announcement about Prince Harry&apos;s Invictus Games

The Australian Government has given Prince Harry a reason to celebrate as it reversed its decision to cut funding for Invictus Australia charity in a surprise announcement.

In a major U-turn, Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh announced that federal support for the charity will continue for another three years.

During an appearance on A Current Affair, the 9Now politics programme, the minister said: "As part of establishing the new Veterans' and Families Wellbeing Agency, we're transitioning funding for broader wellbeing support to the veteran community to that new agency."

He continued: "As we transition in order to maintain continuity and certainty of support services for our veteran community, we're providing another three years of funding to Invictus Australia."

The orgnisation celebrated the decision on its official Instagram account, writing: "Invictus Australia welcomes the Government’s decision to reinstate funding for our programs."

The cuts had sparked an outcry from the veteran community after the budget announcement on May 12 revealed that all Commonwealth support for the not-for-profit organisation had been eliminated.

Invictus Australia, which helps former service personnel and their families reconnect with their communities through sport, depends heavily on Government grants alongside donations and corporate sponsorships.

Earlier, The Invictus Games Foundation shared a delightful update, saying that ATCO announced as International Flag Partner for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

As per the announcement, ATCO will help power the Invictus Games Flag Journey from Vancouver Whistler to Birmingham through a series of extraordinary expeditions across the United Kingdom

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