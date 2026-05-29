Prince Harry's uncle closes door on Duke for good in telling move?

The younger brother of Princess Diana, Charles Spencer, has seemingly snubbed his nephew Prince Harry as he hosted the first party at 13,000-acre Northamptonshire estate after his surprise wedding.

The 62-year-old, who has maintained close bond with Harry even after his exit from the royal family in 2020, did not send Harry an invite to attend the party.

The Duke of Sussex, according to an insider, could willingly attend the party if he had the invite as he's desprately planning to return to Britain and strengthen his ties with the people he knows.

"The move suggests he wants to enjoy the remaining years of his life with his new wife, moving on from Diana's memory and her children's feud," they added.

The ninth Earl Spencer lives at his childhood home, Althorp House, where Prince William and Harry used to visit with their mother Princess Diana.

Charles Spencer shared photos featuring his new bride, Dr Cat Jarman, 43, as well as their welcomed guests, enjoying the grounds of Charles and Diana's sprawling childhood home.

He wrote: "Last night @CatJarman & I welcomed @NorthantsCCC & their wives & girlfriends to @AlthorpHouse for a barbecue. Felt quite short next to 6 foot 7 inch Australian bowler Harry Conway. Great to see fellow Aussie internationals Nathan McSweeney & Chris Lynn relaxing in the Library."

Newlywed Cat looked stunning in a beautiful blue patterned halterneck top, which she paired with summery light blue wide-leg jeans.

The new photos come a week after Charles shared pictures from his secret nuptials in Arizona. The Earl married Norwegian archaeologist Cat on Friday, 15 May, and last Friday revealed the news by sharing stunning wedding snaps in front of the iconic Cathedral Rock in the red hills of Sedona.