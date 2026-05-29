Princess Kate intervenes as William takes bold step: 'No more drama'

Princess Kate has been using her soft power behind the scenes for peace efforts despite reports that she stepped back from her peacemaker role.

The future Queen has been urging her husband, Prince William, about his stern step towards Prince Harry ahead of Peter Phillip and Harriet Sperling wedding.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly did not make it to the guest list, which left him heartbroken.

According to Closer, William is happy over the news as he does not want the Sussexes to return to the royal fold in any way.

However, his wife, Catherine, has expressed her feelings and told him that he is going too far with Harry's rivalry.

An insider shared, "While Kate’s very protective now of the stability around William and the children, she also would love William and Harry to build bridges and reconcile in some way."

"She feels William is pushing Harry too far now, and the last thing she wants is more drama or emotional upheaval," the report stated.

On the other hand, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is reportedly fed up with her husband's efforts to make peace with his family.

An insider claimed, "Meghan thinks Harry is constantly being emotionally pulled around by the family. From her perspective, they either want him back in their lives or they don’t."