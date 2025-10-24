 
Geo News

Prince Andrew is 'too particular' about ONE thing at the Royal Lodge, says staff

Prince Andrew's unusual behaviour with servants in the house is laid bare

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 24, 2025

Prince Andrew is too particular about ONE thing at the Royal Lodge, says staff
Prince Andrew is 'too particular' about ONE thing at the Royal Lodge, says staff

Prince Andrew’s former staff member has revealed odd details about his bed routine.

The former Duke of York is seemingly obsessed with ‘teddy bears’ and is particular about their arrangement on his bed.

Advertisement

Charlotte Briggs, a former maid who worked at the Palace tells the Sun: "As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar."

She added: "But he absolutely loved the ­teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged."

Prince Andrew is too particular about ONE thing at the Royal Lodge, says staff

This comes as Andrew willingly gives up his Royal titles amid association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal author Omid Scobie note: "One all-too-human family complication that the King apparently has a blind spot for is the shameful burden of Prince Andrew.”

"Understandably, he cares for his brother," wrote Scobie, "so much so that a close source said that during the most heightened moments of Andrew's downfall, Charles was tearful over fears for the shamed duke's mental health,” says the expert.

Advertisement
Prince Andrew ‘coat of arms' banner removed at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew ‘coat of arms' banner removed at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton, Prince William secret 'competitive' side exposed
Kate Middleton, Prince William secret 'competitive' side exposed
How Queen Elizabeth II 'made it clear' she is done with Prince Andrew
How Queen Elizabeth II 'made it clear' she is done with Prince Andrew
Buckingham palace shares glimpse from Queen Camilla's solo meeting
Buckingham palace shares glimpse from Queen Camilla's solo meeting
Princess Eugenie's social media post sparks fury after Prince Andrew debacle
Princess Eugenie's social media post sparks fury after Prince Andrew debacle
Meghan Markle's friend receives royal award in Spain
Meghan Markle's friend receives royal award in Spain
Why Queen Camilla chose outfit that raised eyebrows during Vatican visit video
Why Queen Camilla chose outfit that raised eyebrows during Vatican visit
UK parliament to probe Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge lease
UK parliament to probe Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge lease