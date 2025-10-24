Prince Andrew is 'too particular' about ONE thing at the Royal Lodge, says staff

Prince Andrew’s former staff member has revealed odd details about his bed routine.

The former Duke of York is seemingly obsessed with ‘teddy bears’ and is particular about their arrangement on his bed.

Charlotte Briggs, a former maid who worked at the Palace tells the Sun: "As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day's training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar."

She added: "But he absolutely loved the ­teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged."

This comes as Andrew willingly gives up his Royal titles amid association to sec offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal author Omid Scobie note: "One all-too-human family complication that the King apparently has a blind spot for is the shameful burden of Prince Andrew.”

"Understandably, he cares for his brother," wrote Scobie, "so much so that a close source said that during the most heightened moments of Andrew's downfall, Charles was tearful over fears for the shamed duke's mental health,” says the expert.