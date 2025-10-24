 
'9-1-1: Nashville' star Isabelle Tate's cause of death revealed

Actress Isabelle Tate died 'peacefully' on October 19 at the age of 23

October 24, 2025

The reason for actress Isabelle Tate's death has been disclosed.

The 9-1-1: Nashville star passed away due to "a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease," Tate's talent agency, The McCray Agency, revealed in an Instagram Story post on Thursday.

For those unversed, the young actress died "peacefully" on October 19 at the age of 23.

"CMT is a rare multisystem, multiorgan disease that causes lifelong, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications," as per Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA). 

"These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities," added the organization.

Following Tate's death, the McCray Agency's owner, Kim McCray, paid a tribute to the actress on social media.

"We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23," read the post.

 "I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1: Nashville. She had a wonderful time," Kim said in his statement.

