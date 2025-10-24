Saba Qamar reveals emotional price of playing a rape survivor

Saba Qamar in a screengrab taken from Case No 9 episode 10. — YouTube/HarPalGeo

Pakistani television icon Saba Qamar has once again captivated audiences with her powerful and natural portrayal of a rape victim in the critically acclaimed drama Case No 9, aired every Wednesday and Thursday on Geo Entertainment.

Her performance has earned widespread praise, including heartfelt appreciation from veteran actress Atiqa Odho, who recently lauded Qamar’s effortless and deeply moving acting in the series.

Reacting to Atiqa’s praise and her thoughtful question about how she copes with such a traumatic role, Saba shared an honest and heartfelt message on an Instagram story. She revealed the significant emotional and physical toll that playing such an intense character has taken on her.

“Emotional scenes take a real toll on the mind and the body,” Qamar wrote. “Living those emotions again and again does affect you. I’ve faced health issues because of it.” Despite the challenges, the actress emphasised her commitment to the role and her ongoing journey to care for herself amidst the emotional strain.

“I’m learning to take better care of myself, to breathe through it, and remind myself that I’m strong. It’s tough, but this is what I love, and that’s where my strength comes from.”

Case No 9 has been praised for its sensitive and realistic depiction of difficult social issues, and Saba’s performance is widely regarded as one of the strongest in recent Pakistani television history. The drama continues to engage viewers with its raw storytelling and compelling character arcs.

Saba’s candid revelation sheds light on the often-overlooked psychological impact actors face when immersing themselves in such demanding roles, reminding fans and industry professionals alike of the dedication and resilience behind the scenes.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, Case No. 9 is penned by Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. The drama explores the harrowing reality of sexual violence, courtroom battles, and the crushing societal pressure encapsulated by the phrase “Log kya kahenge?” (What will people say?).

Saba portrays Sehar, a fearless young woman who challenges social restraints and fights for justice against Kamran, a powerful businessman played by Faisal Qureshi. The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday evening at 8pm on Geo Entertainment and features a star-studded cast including Aamina Sheikh, Junaid Khan, Rushna Khan, and many others.