Emma Stone lived different identity for months

Emma Stone changed her name and kept it for months

Emma Stone changed her name to Riley for six months.

The 36-year-old actress discovered early on in her career that she couldn't work in the entertainment industry under her birth name of Emily Stone.

This was because there was already someone with that moniker registered with the actors’ union so she picked a "beautiful" stage name which she used for six months.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Emma explained: "I actually adopted a stage name for, I would say, like six months. Because the Screen Actors Guild, it’s like the Business Bureau. You can only have one person with that name.”

"I was 16, and I decided I wanted to be Riley for like six months. So, I was Riley Stone, which is a beautiful name," she revealed.

However, Emma admits she struggled to get used to being called Riley when she was working.

She added: "I did an episode, like a guest part, on Malcolm in the Middle, and they kept going like: ‘Riley! Riley!’ And I had no idea who they were talking to. Truly. And I was like: ‘I cannot be Riley.' Like, it’s such a … It came out of nowhere. I was just like: 'Cool name. I’ll just be Riley.'"

The actress then decided to switch to Emma Stone because it was sounded similar to her birth name of Emily.

"So, I then changed it to ‘Emma' because it’s close enough to ‘Emily,'" Emma Stone concluded.