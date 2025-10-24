 
Prince Harry, Meghan become punchline in Netflix comedy 'Nobody Wants This'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity continue to increase in the United States

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 24, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mentioned in the popular Netflix comedy series "Nobody Wants This."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mentioned in episode three of the show’s second season during a light-hearted exchange between characters played by Kristen Bell and Justine Lupe. 

“Am I supposed to believe everything you say? According to you, you could have been Meghan Markle,” Bell’s character Joanne quips. 

Lupe’s character Morgan replies, “I said I saw Prince Harry at a bar — and there was a vibe, and there's was a vibe.”

 
The playful dialogue quickly caught viewers’ attention, sparking online discussions about the couple’s popularity in the US since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California in 2020. 

Harry and Meghan have become increasingly popular in the United States, where their projects from charitable ventures to entertainment deals , continue to draw attention. 

The mention in "Nobody Wants This" comes as Meghan Markle works on her own upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, part of the couple’s multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

