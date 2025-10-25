 
Hailey Bieber reveals one beauty rule she refuses to break

Hailey Bieber admitted she's 'insanely diligent' with skincare

October 25, 2025

Hailey Bieber is sharing her honest thoughts on having the work done before hitting 30s.

During her recent appearance on In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, the model dished on the one rule she made for herself related to cosmetic procedures.

"I made a commitment to myself that I wasn't going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s," the Rhode founder revealed.

"When I get there I'll see if I even want to do it," she added.

However to treat her smilelines and under eye area, Hailey has done treatments like Platelet-Rich Fibrin and Platelet-Rich Plasma, which uses one's own blood plasma to promote healing.

"I like to do things that I can trust from [my] own body," she noted.

Hailey shared that she was "insanely diligent" with her skincare.

"I could be wasted to the point to seeing double and still will [wash her face]. I will never pass out with makeup on, no matter how drunk I was," she revealed.

Back in 2020, Hailey back fired a social media post accusing her of plastic surgery.

She clapped back under the post writing, "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…"

"I've never touched my face," she insisted. "So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

