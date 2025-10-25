Olivia Munn reveals 'challenging' moment with daughter Mei June

Olivia Munn reveals sweet struggle to nail daughter's hairstyle

Olivia Munn revealed her sweet struggle to nail daughter Mei June's "classic Asian ponytail."

On Friday, October 24 the actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of one of the "challenging" tasks with her daughter — tying up her hair.

In the candid post, the little Mei can be seen nibbling over a persimmon fruit while Munn tries the "classic Asian ponytail" on her daughter.

However, Mei does not seem to like the process, but for Munn it was "so worth it."

The doting mom also revealed ever since she welcomed a daughter she was excited to try several hairstyles on her.

"She didn’t love the process but I think she liked the finished product?? Ever since I knew I was having a baby girl, I’ve been so excited to do this hairstyle on her," Munn wrote in the caption along with the video.

She went on to say, "She’s such a squirmer and doesn’t like to sit still and always wants to be put down and then picked back up again immediately, so this ponytail was challenging but so worth it."

And for those asking, that’s a persimmon," Munn added.

It is pertinent to mention that Munn shares daughter Mai June and son Malcolm with her husband John Mulaney.