Bilal Maqsood credits childhood confidence to Anwar Maqsood's unconditional praise

Singer-songwriter Bilal Maqsood and his father, legendary writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood. — Instagram@bilalxmaqsood

Singer-songwriter Bilal Maqsood is giving full credit to his father, the legendary writer and humorist Anwar Maqsood, for helping him build confidence long before the world knew him as one half of Strings.

While judging auditions for the upcoming season of Pakistan Idol, Bilal shared a memory that struck a chord with both the contestants and the audience.

"I'd make a terrible song, he’d compliment it. I’d draw something awful, he’d compliment it. Guests would come over, and he’d say, 'Listen to Bilal's song!' And there I was, an 8 or 9-year-old sitting at the keyboard, performing.”

That simple act of encouragement, Bilal said, made all the difference.

“It builds a sense of confidence [in the child],” he reflected.

"But if parents start rejecting you early on — telling you not to do this or that — the child’s spirit ends right there."

Bilal’s comments came in response to a contestant who said his own father’s support inspired him to pursue music. The moment turned into a touching reminder that a little parental encouragement can go a long way.

Known for his passion for nurturing young talent, Bilal has also been busy with Pakkay Dost, a children’s television show that promotes kindness, creativity, and inclusivity. The show, now in its third season, even includes sign language interpretation and Sindhi dubbing to reach a wider audience.