'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' legend Satish Shah dies at 74

Indian actor Satish Shah passes away at 74

Veteran Indian actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74.

Famously known for his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah died on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The news of his death was confirmed by Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) official Ashoke Pandit. As per Pandit, the actor succumbed to kidney failure.

On Instagram, Pandit revealed, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last ."

"A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti," Pandit further expressed.

Shah had a career spanning over four decades. He left a lasting mark in Bollywood with hits like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, even sharing screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om.

Additionally, Satish Shah also served as a co-judge on Comedy Circus and was appointed to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society in 2015.