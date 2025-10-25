'It's okay not to be okay': Saba Qamar launches campaign to promote mental well-being

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar met with girls as a Unicef ambassador on International day of the girls.— Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Actor Saba Qamar launched a mental health awareness campaign to mark World Mental Health Month — observed every year in October to promote mental well-being.

Case No. 9 actor speaks bluntly about social issues. Now, as a Unicef ambassador, she highlighted mental health issues, spotlighting children’s problems that pushed them into mental trauma when they were not listened to.

“It's okay not to be okay,” says Saba Qamar, emphasising that concealing the problem is not the way to deal with it, but we have “to talk, to listen.”

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and talking about it is a sign of strength, not weakness,” she said in a video posted on her official Instagram page.

Saba Qamar also shared how she went through it and dealt with sense of loneliness. "There have been days when things felt heavy. When I did not know who to talk to but over time I have learned few things that really helped me heal..".

“First reach out — to talk about your feelings, it's okay to ask for help, whether it’s a friend, a family member, or others, you don’t have to go through alone.

“Second — know your options, find out what kind of support you have available yet, help is out there, and you deserve it.

Third — built a small routine, for me, praying, journaling, reading, exercising, painting, even listening to music, these little habits keep me grounded and calm.”

The showbiz star stressed the importance of pausing all things to take a breath, and said, “Let’s keep talking, keep listening, and keep reminding each other.”

“Teacher, parents, and mentors, your support means more than you can imagine. Sometimes just listening to a child and validating their feeling can make the biggest difference,” she added.