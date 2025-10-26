Here's why Tom Cruise struggles to maintain lasting relationships

A well-placed insider has revealed why Tom Cruise has not yet married despite having a noticeable dating history.

The 63-year-old American actor and film producer is under tight public scrutiny as he struggles to maintain lasting relationships even though he is a heartthrob of Hollywood.

For those unaware, Cruise’s latest relationship was with Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas, which lasted for nine months and they parted ways mainly due to his controlling nature, per Radar Online.

The Mission Impossible star and Armas started dating earlier this year after their first meeting for their latest film project, Deeper, but Warner Bros. cancelled the production in August of this year.

Cruise and Armas “clicked right away, but when the film collapsed, so did the relationship. It follows a familiar pattern with Tom – he throws himself in completely, and soon everything starts to orbit around his work and his beliefs,” the insider told the outlet.

“At first it's intoxicating, then it wears people down. Ana admired him deeply, but she realized she couldn't live inside that intensity forever.”

"Tom can be incredibly charismatic, but he's also meticulous to the point of control. He treats his relationships much like his work – structured, strategic, and tightly managed. At first that level of focus is intoxicating, but over time it starts to feel stifling,” another insider stated.