Meghan Markle's high demands expose truth: ‘She vets commas'

Meghan Markle’s behavior and the staff horror stories have been highlighted

Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Inside Meghan Markle’s horror stories: ‘Every comma Meghan has to approve’

Meghan Markle has had a shocking amount demands from her staff a report has just exposed, that comes via celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

He shared everything on his substack and it talks about everything behind the scenes.

According to trthe report, many insiders have accused Meghan Markle of being too much. They were even quoted saying, “She’s impossible. Every headline, every comma — Meghan has to approve it.”

And in any case where someone pushed back, the source alleges “if you push back” against Meghan “you’re gone.”

According to one insider’s ‘horror story’ with the Duchess and her ‘Midnight Meltdowns’, “she’d call at 1 a.m. asking for rewrites or edits.”

“She yelled that bad lighting made her look like a politician, not a princess,” another recounted, dubbing it the ‘Red Carpet Rage.’

Prince Harry on the other hand is the complete opposite, that another source claimed to the reporter. Reportedly “Harry tries to play peacemaker,” said one source, “but no one can keep up with her expectations. It’s not a PR problem — it’s a Meghan problem.”

