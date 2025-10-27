Saba Qamar speaks about wedding speculation after Usman Mukhtar project

Actress Saba Qamar poses during Pamal shooting. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has finally responded to speculation surrounding her marriage plans following her recent project with actor Usman Mukhtar, who is known for his co-stars tying the knot soon after working with him.

“Who doesn’t want to be loved?” the actress said in a podcast with Ahmed Randhawa.

Following Marwa Hocane’s wedding, Mukhtar was officially declared a matchmaker in showbiz.

But in Qamar’s case, she believes that all depends on fate, if it has been written in your destiny, you can’t even refuse the wedding.

Expressing hope that the project with Mukhtar will bring a new turn in her life, she added: “Love needs time, weddings need time, and you need time after all of these.”

“I don’t even have time to get a full eight hours of sleep,” said the Case No. 9 actress.

“Honestly, weddings, children, these things are all about destiny; it doesn’t happen before and after the time,” she said while responding to Randhawa.

The Unicef ambassador said: “Who doesn’t want stability in life, who doesn’t want contentment, who doesn’t want love, who doesn’t like to be loved? So, again, when it is in luck, and who it will be written, it will happen.”