Kylie Kelce alludes to Taylor Swift song to hint at next guest on podcast

October 27, 2025

Kylie Kelce has dropped clear hints that her next guest on the Not Gonna Lie podcast will be her husband, Jason Kelce.

In a teaser, Kylie shared hints about hte next guest on her hit podcast series and asked her audience to send "all the Halloween-related questions you can think of."

She shared that a "very special guest" is set to join her to answer the inquiries in the next episode, which will drop on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Dropping some hints, she said, "You can also ask about the family, after-wax care, being married to me, Japanese maples, Queen Emma," before saying, "I think I'm making it too obvious who this guest is. Too bad."

While the biggest hint was being married to Kylie, fans may also know the Japanese maple trees refrence.

For the unversed, Jason made the reference on his and brother Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

While talking about his soon-to-be sister-in-law Taylor Swift's new song Wood, Jason joked about the singer alluding to Travis’ manhood as a "redwood tree" that "ain't hard to see."

"Travis, come on," Jason said. "Redwood tree ain't hard to see... I thought redwood, that's a little bit, that's a generous word, I think."

He joked, "I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple sometimes can see.'"

Soon after, Kylie Kelce joined in on the joke and changed her Instagram bio to "Big fan of Japanese Maples."

