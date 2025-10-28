Sarah Ferguson future plans laid bare after Royal exile

Sarah Ferguson could write a bombshell memoir about her life after divorce from Prince Andrew.

The former Duchess of York, who is seemingly banished from her Royal duties, could write an account of her time post divorce from King Charles’ brother, Andrew.

A friend of Fergie’s told The Sun: "A lot has happened since her last memoir almost twenty years ago, such as having cancer twice and becoming a grandparent.

"It is not designed to exonerate Andrew but obviously she would not be able to write him out of it as he is an important part of her life. She couldn’t write a memoir without him being in it,” they add.

This comes as expert Phil Dampier claims Sarah Ferguson is broken by his scandalous association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He said : "I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown," adding, "I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK."