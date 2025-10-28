Britney Spears addresses erratic driving video of lookalike

Britney Spears reacts to video of 'lookalike' behind viral driving video

Britney Spears has hit back at speculation over a viral video showing her driving erratically in California, claiming the person behind the wheel wasn’t her.

“If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me,” the 43-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Footage published by Page Six last week appeared to show Spears’ white Mercedes swerving across lanes, drifting into a bike lane, and taking a sharp U-turn after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Spears didn’t directly reference the video in her post, but shared a cartoon image of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck hugging—a cryptic choice that fans took as a denial.

In a follow-up post, the singer then said she doesn’t “feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me,” admitting she’s struggled to stay motivated creatively.

“I don’t feel inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art,” she wrote, though she included a throwback clip of herself painting. Spears has also turned off comments on her social media posts.

According to the Daily Mail, members of her family are growing increasingly concerned that she’s “losing control” again—specifically as her ex-husband Kevin Federline is close to releasing his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, which touches upon their turbulent marriage.