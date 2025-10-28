Prime Video unveils 'The Family Man' S3 release date

'The Family Man' season three release date revealed

There is much anticipation about season three of The Family Man. Now, finally, Prime Video, the streamer behind the series, has unveiled its premiere date.



It will drop on Nov. 21, with Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari going on a new mission, facing off against Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera as antagonists this season.

Nikhil Madhok, the director and head of originals at Prime Video India, shared a statement ahead of the series.

“‘The Family Man’ has redefined long-format storytelling, becoming part of everyday conversations, social discourse, and the broader cultural zeitgeist," he adds.

"The upcoming season promises an even more thrilling ride, with its signature blend of humor and action backed by stellar performances from the ensemble cast.”

Raj & DK, the series creators, also hyped up the forthcoming season, sharing, “The hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma — one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too."

They continued, "Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on ‘The Family Man’ have been truly overwhelming.

Meanwhile, the series cast includes Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni.

