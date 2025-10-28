Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence on isolation and having ‘no where to go'

Sarah Ferguson has ‘no where to go’, pal breaks silence

Sarah Ferguson appears to be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to her living situation.

The news has been shared in a piece by royal editor Rebecca English.

Fergie’s pal not only claims “has nowhere to go – or anyone else to go with”, according to the Daily Mail but reveal she is currently “on edge” as her future and negotiations pertaining to it are underway.

While reports suggest they may end up going their separate ways, there are rumors that Prince Andrew has asked for both Adelaide Cottage and Frogmore Cottage, as separate accommodations for the two.

However, according to sources close to the former Duke and Duchess, this is a “misrepresentative of the truth” because the offer has “been on the table for months” in fact.

“It was an option put forward by the ‘other side’ and at an early stage [in negotiations].”

But the insider did make one thing clear and its that, “whether it is still on the table, I don't know. But the suggestion that they have been demanding a new home each is misrepresentative of the truth.”

Because “no demands have been made. People have been trying to come up with solutions.”

For those unversed, to break Prince Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge, which he has been living in, alongside Fergie since their wedding would result in him getting hundreds of thousands.

His lease is for 75-years, and back when he tied the knot the Duke paid the Crown estate £1million for its use and £7.5million for renovations.