Federal charges for man who stabbed two teens with ‘fork’ on Lufthansa flight

A Lufthansa from Chicago to Germany was diverted to Boston as one passenger allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a “metal fork” and assaulted others.

As reported by federal prosecutors, the assaulter named Praneeth Kumar Usiripakku was arrested upon landing at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday, October 25. Now, he is facing a federal charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

The incident occurred on Lufthansa flight 430 after the meal service. As described by the Attorney's Office in Massachusetts, both victims were 17-year-old. One of the teenagers found Usripalli standing next to him with a fork when he was asleep in a middle seat. Within seconds, he lunged at the teenager and stabbed his left collarbone.

Then, he turned to the other boy hitting him in the back of the head and causing a laceration.

The eye-witnesses also recorded their statements describing that after assaulting the boys, he formed his fingers into the shape of a gun, placed them in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger.

But his aggression didn’t end here. His behaviour grew more erratic when flight crew members tried to stop the attack and then he reportedly slapped a female passenger and also attempted to slap a crewmember.

After the incident, the pilot made the decision to divert the aircraft to Boston which was the nearest suitable airport.

The plane landed safely where Usiripalli was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The investigation further revealed that the assaulter is an Indian national who came to the US on a student visa. He was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies but doesn’t currently have lawful immigration status in the US.

Both victims underwent medical examination for their injuries. Authorities are now investigating the motive for the sudden and violent attack.

Usiripalli is expected to appear in federal court in Boston where he will formally face the assault charge.