Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 5 as it approaches Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa now labelled as “Category 4” is now intensifying into “Category 5” storm, prompting urgent warnings from U.S. forecasters that it could be “potentially catastrophic” for Jamaica as it endangers to become one of the strongest storms to ever strike the island.

Under these threatening circumstances, officials urge residents to evacuate low-lying areas as the hurricane is estimated to release an "unprecedented" rain.

As confirmed by authorities, Melissa can prompt around 30 inches or more rainfall in isolated areas in coming days.

Tropical Storm Melissa 3-day rainfall forecast

As of now, Hurricane Melissa was located about 124 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. With winds of intensity 145 mph and moving west at just 5 mph, the storm is expected to strengthen further and could become a Category 5 hurricane.

Director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Jamie Rhome, warned that the region’s forecast has become “increasingly dire.”

Emphasizing on the intensity of the storm, he warned that Melissa's combination of the storm’s slow movement and extreme rainfall will “create catastrophic events” for Jamaica.

“Be wherever you are going to be and be ready to ride this out for several days,” Rhome urged residents in eastern Jamaica.

He also warned about widespread power outages, disrupted communications, and impassable roads.

The storm’s projected path suggests the center of Melissa will move very close to or directly over Jamaica through Tuesday, October 28, possibly making landfall as an “upper-end” Category 4 hurricane.

If it happens, it would be only the second Category 4 storm to hit Jamaica in recorded history, following the devastating Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

The emerging threat has prompted extensive preparations across the Caribbean:

Jamaica

Airports have been closed, and the government has issued evacuation orders for high-risk communities. Residents are stocking up on supplies, making supermarkets and gas stations crowded, creating a “level of panic” as reported by Norman Scott, the mayor of Spanish Town.

Haiti and Dominican Republic

There is catastrophic flash flooding and landslides in the region. Authorities in Haiti reported at least three storm-related deaths, with at least one death was reported in the Dominican Republic.

Cuba

A hurricane watch was upgraded to a warning for the eastern part of the country. The U.S. Navy has begun evacuating hundreds of non-essential personnel and family members from the Guantánamo Bay naval base.

Bahamas

The storm is forecasted to hit the southeastern Bahamas by Wednesday, October 29.

Melissa’s intensification has been explosive. With the storm expected to approach the island coast within 24 hours, officials are delivering a final and stark warning to residents to protect life.