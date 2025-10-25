Apple’s ‘Cosmic Orange’ iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly changes color to pink: here’s why

Apple’s vibrant new “Cosmic Orange” iPhone 17 Pro Max models are facing unexpected color changes, with some users reporting their devices are gradually shifting to pink or rose-gold hue.



The issue was first reported on Reddit where a user shared a photo of his new iphone 17 pro max changing color to pink from cosmic orange.

As per experts, this is due to anodized aluminium that is used in the body of pro max models of iPhone 17.

Unlike the titanium used in previous models, anodized aluminum is porous, enabling dye to penetrate for its vivid color before being sealed.

Analysts propose that if this sealing process is compromised, the finish becomes vulnerable.

“A failed or poor sealing can lead to corrosion, wear, and aesthetic degradation,” the report explains.

This enables everyday elements including oils on skin to sunlight to penetrate into the microscopic pores, altering the phone color.

Although cleaning techniques were first attributed, the consistency of the color shift indicated a possible manufacturing problem in the sealing operation of a small batch of phones and not by the user.

Apple has not issued any official statement in this regard but is reportedly aware of the situation.

Additionally, several sources confirm that the company has been recounting tainted units to be checked by the engineers.