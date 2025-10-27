Where did Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau first meet? Here’s everything to know

American pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hard-launched their romantic relationship, making their first public appearance together hand-in-hand in Paris on October 26, 2025.

The couple confirmed their relationship at the famed Crazy Horse Paris to celebrate Perry’s 41st birthday.

Both posed for photographers putting end to months of speculations and fans' theories about their relationship status.

This public confirmation marks the latest chapter in a whirlwind romance that has captivated fans and political observers alike since rumours first surfaced earlier this year.

First meeting of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Their romance quietly started after both individuals recently ended their long-term relationships.

Perry announced her separation from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom in June 2025.

Trudeau got separated from his ex-wife, Sophie Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

As confirmed by reports, the couple first met at an undisclosed private event.

Their relationship gained limelight in July 2025 when they both were spotted on a dinner date at the exclusive Montreal restaurant at Le Violon.

However, the nature of their relationship was not confirmed unless TMZ published images of the couple having in-depth conversations that took place just a few days after Perry officially announced separation from Bloom.

Following their first date, both faced intense media scrutiny and reportedly hit a “rough patch.”

However, the couple reconciled again but this time went extremely private.

On October 12, both again made headlines when long-lens paparazzi photos of them getting intimate on Perry’s yacht in Santa Barbara, California caught attention.

Later, during a London concert, Perry also dropped hints by confirming that she is not single by responding to a fan who proposed to her the “should have asked 48 hours ago,” Mentioning 48 hours was a clear reference to the yacht outing with Trudeau two days prior.

From speculation to confirmation

The Paris appearance serves as the unequivocal confirmation of their relationship. The couple cordially acknowledged the press, looking “confident and happy” as they entered the venue.

Apart from their new romantic relationship, both of them are co-parenting their children.

Perry and Bloom’s representatives previously issued a statement stating that they both are “co-parenting their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Similarly, Trudeau and his ex-wife are co-parenting their three children.