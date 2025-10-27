Mysterious green glowing object spotted in Moscow sky early morning: watch

Early morning commuters and residents across Moscow observed a mysterious celestial display on Monday, October 27.

The green fireball streaked across the pre-dawn sky sparking a flurry of speculations online.

The event captured in various viral videos shows a slow-moving object burning with an intense emerald glow, leaving a luminous trail in its wake before apparently disintegrating.

As reported by locals, the celestial spectacle was not only reported in Moscow but in several neighbouring regions including Vidnoye, Dubna, and Ramenskoye.

While there is no authorized information about the origin of the object, theories speculate whether it’s a meteor or a satellite debris.

Sergi Bogatchev, a scientist at Russia's Space Research Institute, told Russian media that it is more likely a small meteor burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Prior to any official scientific assessment, the unexplained phenomenon fueled widespread curiosity.

One user wrote, “The bright glow pierced the darkness and disintegrated into sparks, leaving observers baffled about whether it was a meteor, satellite, or something more sinister.”

Another one tried to link the object as a piece of satellite stating, “It was space debris/a piece of a satellite. The green color comes from nickel, the white color comes from magnesium—these are used to make spacecraft components.”

There’s no official word yet.