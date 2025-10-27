 
Geo News

Trump says he ‘will always like' Elon Musk, ending summer feud

Aboard Air Force One, Trump affirms positive relationship with Elon Musk after public dispute

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 27, 2025

Trump says he ‘will always like’ Elon Musk, ending summer feud

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald Trump praised enduring relationship with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, October 27, putting an end to a bitter political feud that erupted between the two influential figures last summer.

While talking to reporters, Trump admired Musk as a “nice guy” and a “very capable guy.”

“I like Elon, I suspect I’ll always like Elon,” he added.

Trump’s recent remarks about Musk present a stark contrast to the hostilities that defined their relationship for the past few months.

In June 2025, a policy dispute over Trump’s infrastructure and tax bill escalated into a public war of words.

Musk shared strict criticism against the administration. He also accused Trump of allegedly having ties with the late financier Jeffery Epstein.

Responding to Musk’s criticism, Trump threatened to cut all federal subsidies for Musk’s companies including Tesla and Space X.

Both figures had a public reconciliation at the memorial service of Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Trump highlighted this event as a turning point underlining that the late activist had an influential role in “bringing these two patriots back together.”

Additionally, Trump shared that he has had very minimal contact with Musk since the September memorial.

Politically, the endorsement is highly significant as it reaffirms the relevance of Musk in benefits of the Trump administration and his 2024 re-election efforts.

The public peace offering implies that the two leaders would consider alliance more worthwhile than fighting.

Advertisement
Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 5 as it approaches Jamaica video
Hurricane Melissa intensifies to Category 5 as it approaches Jamaica
Apple's ‘Cosmic Orange' iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly changes color to pink: here's why
Apple's ‘Cosmic Orange' iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly changes color to pink: here's why
Lionel Messi adds another major award to his legendary career video
Lionel Messi adds another major award to his legendary career
Who is Miss USA 2025? Get to know Nebraska's Audrey Ecker video
Who is Miss USA 2025? Get to know Nebraska's Audrey Ecker
Montage of unusual NYC subway rides goes viral, sparking debate video
Montage of unusual NYC subway rides goes viral, sparking debate
Russian missile barrage kills one, injures 10 in Kyiv, targeting energy infrastructure video
Russian missile barrage kills one, injures 10 in Kyiv, targeting energy infrastructure
Critical facts about US's new mass-producible, cheap hypersonic missile video
Critical facts about US's new mass-producible, cheap hypersonic missile
Last chance: Rare green comets visible tonight before 1,150-year disappearance
Last chance: Rare green comets visible tonight before 1,150-year disappearance