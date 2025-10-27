Trump says he ‘will always like’ Elon Musk, ending summer feud

U.S. President Donald Trump praised enduring relationship with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, October 27, putting an end to a bitter political feud that erupted between the two influential figures last summer.

While talking to reporters, Trump admired Musk as a “nice guy” and a “very capable guy.”

“I like Elon, I suspect I’ll always like Elon,” he added.

Trump’s recent remarks about Musk present a stark contrast to the hostilities that defined their relationship for the past few months.

In June 2025, a policy dispute over Trump’s infrastructure and tax bill escalated into a public war of words.

Musk shared strict criticism against the administration. He also accused Trump of allegedly having ties with the late financier Jeffery Epstein.

Responding to Musk’s criticism, Trump threatened to cut all federal subsidies for Musk’s companies including Tesla and Space X.

Both figures had a public reconciliation at the memorial service of Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Trump highlighted this event as a turning point underlining that the late activist had an influential role in “bringing these two patriots back together.”

Additionally, Trump shared that he has had very minimal contact with Musk since the September memorial.

Politically, the endorsement is highly significant as it reaffirms the relevance of Musk in benefits of the Trump administration and his 2024 re-election efforts.

The public peace offering implies that the two leaders would consider alliance more worthwhile than fighting.