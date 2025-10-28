Kate Hudson shares some words of wisdom for her children: 'Be rebellious'

Kate Hudson says she wants her children to be 'internally happy'

Kate Hudson will be happy if her children make “tons of mistakes.”

On Sunday, October 26, the 46-year-old American actress and singer attended the premiere of her latest film, Song Sung Blue, at AFI Fest 2025, where she conversed with E! News.

Advertisement

Hudson, the mother of sons Ryder, 21, Bingham, 14, and daughter Rani, 7, opened up to the outlet about what she wants for their future.

The mother of three said all three of her children are “musical” and went on to share some words of wisdom that she wants each of them to take it very seriously.

Lifting the curtain on what she tells her kids, she quipped, “Just to make tons of mistakes and have fun and be rebellious. Don't let anybody tell you how to do your thing, you know? Be good people — that's all I care about, and have real self-possession.”

On top of everything, the Deepwater Horizon star wants her children to be “content” in their lives.

"I want them to be happy — internally happy — and actually live just a good, like, content life. That's what I want,’ she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson shares her eldest son, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robin, while she welcomed Bingham with her former fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. Seven years after Bingham’s birth, she was blessed with her first daughter, Rani, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.