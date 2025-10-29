 
Meghan Markle accused of ripping off customers with 'dreamy branding'

Eleen Bukhari
October 29, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for her expensive lifestyle products.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has announced her holiday season range on Tuesday, has disappointed with over the top rates.

Royal expert Alicia Liberty writes for Express: “But the Duchess of Sussex’s latest As Ever holiday collection has genuinely stopped me in my tracks. Not because it’s breathtakingly beautiful or particularly inventive, but because it’s eye-wateringly expensive and a complete rip-off.

She adds: “The products appear to evoke luxury, mindfulness, and a touch of Montecito calm. But once you look past the dreamy branding, you’ll realise these are everyday items dressed up with designer price tags.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

