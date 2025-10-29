King Charles must act as pressure mounts to exile Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew poses ‘dangerous moment’ for monarchy, should be exiled

Royal experts have warned King Charles that Prince Andrew’s continued presence with royal family poses a risk to the monarchy’s reputation.

Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, royal biographer and expert Andrew Lownie said Charles and Prince William must take stronger action against the “disgraced” royal.

The 5 Days That Brought Down Prince Andrew author also said that the monarch should remove Andrew’s titles and send him into exile.

He said the ongoing scandals and controversies around Andrew is “very dangerous moment” for the crown.

"If the monarchy gets a grip, if he leaves Royal Lodge, if he loses his titles, properly, including that of prince, and he goes into a form of exile, then I think the situation can be saved."

Meanwhile, another royal commentator Daisy McAndrew added that the Duke’s scandals, including his links to Jeffrey Epstein, have been “incredibly damaging” for Charles.

"Charles waited to be King longer than any other heir to the throne has ever done,” the expert told GB News.

“He is in his mid 70s, he's living with cancer, his reign has been overshadowed by his younger brother's scandals."