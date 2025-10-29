Meghan Markle gives nod to ‘English soil' with her new candle

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is celebrating her time in England with a new ‘As Ever’ product.



The Duchess of Sussex has introduced a £48 candle in her all new holiday collection that can take consumers to English soil

The product description states that it’s “the signature scent that warms Meghan’s family home”

“Its number nods to the birthdate of our founder, who created and curated the As Ever collection with love, intention, and care: her birthday, August 4th,” it gushes of the candle 048.

This “signature scent” is described as “the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.