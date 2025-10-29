 
Geo News

Arms, liquor case: Arrest warrant out for former KP CM over persistent no-shows, again

Judicial magistrate orders to arrest Gandapur and present him before court on November 11

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

October 29, 2025

This undated image shows former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — AFP
This undated image shows former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — AFP
  • Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan hears case against Gandapur.
  • Official cites ex-CM's continuous absence from case hearing.
  • Case was registered against PTI leader Gandapur back in 2016.

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a liquor and weapons recovery case over his continued absence from the proceedings.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan presided over the proceedings and directed that Gandapur — who did not show up today — be arrested and presented before the court on November 11.

Advertisement

The hearing was adjourned till November 11.

The development pertains to a case registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader at the Bara Kahu Police Station in the federal capital.

The arrest warrant adds to the legal woes of the firebrand PTI leader, who was recently ousted from KP's CM post, as the same court and magistrate issued his arrest warrant in the said case earlier this month as well.

Arrest warrants for PTI leader Gandapur have been repeatedly issued over his continued absence from court proceedings.

What’s the case?

A case was lodged against the PTI leader after the recovery of five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, three teargas shells, and bottles of alcohol in October 2016.

Gandapur, who was a provincial minister in KP back then, was charged under the illegal arms and anti-drugs laws after illicit arms and a bottle of liquor were allegedly recovered from his car.

Former KP chief minister, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting that the weapons were duly licensed and that the bottle described by police as alcohol actually contained honey.

The case has dragged on for nearly nine years, with proceedings repeatedly stalled due to the PTI leader’s absence from court hearings.

Advertisement
Pakistan rejects Indian media report of troop deployment deal for Gaza peace force
Pakistan rejects Indian media report of troop deployment deal for Gaza peace force
CM Afridi again denied meeting with Imran as KP cabinet formation faces delay
CM Afridi again denied meeting with Imran as KP cabinet formation faces delay
Pakistan suffered economic losses worth $130bn from climate disasters, says PM at FII9 conference
Pakistan suffered economic losses worth $130bn from climate disasters, says PM at FII9 conference
YouTuber Ducky Bhai case: Six NCCIA officials remanded to FIA custody
YouTuber Ducky Bhai case: Six NCCIA officials remanded to FIA custody
Karachi's new e-challan system nets over Rs12.5m in six hours
Karachi's new e-challan system nets over Rs12.5m in six hours
Pak-Afghan last-ditch talks enter 'final round' as Islamabad pushes for resolution video
Pak-Afghan last-ditch talks enter 'final round' as Islamabad pushes for resolution
'Disability no obstacle': Visually impaired Eril Hussain defies odds to clear CSS exam
'Disability no obstacle': Visually impaired Eril Hussain defies odds to clear CSS exam
Lahore becomes world's most polluted city with 'hazardous' air quality
Lahore becomes world's most polluted city with 'hazardous' air quality