Ayushman Khurrana on 'Thamma' success: 'Dream come true'

Ayushman Khurrana opens up about the success of his latest movie 'Thamma'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 29, 2025

Ayushman Khurrana's latest movie, Thamma, crossed the INR 100 crore mark at the box office—a mark that has long been considered a standard for success in Bollywood. 

Not to mention, the movie, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to become the highest-grossing origin film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Regarding this milestone, Ayushman tells Variety, “The public validation is the biggest validation for any artiste. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has an amazing legacy of hits, and as an origin film, ‘Thamma,’ has registered the best opening of any MHCU’s first film."

He continues, "It is also going to become the highest-grossing origin film within MHCU, which again is a big feat. So, I’m very happy and I thank the audience for this love.”

“I always wanted to do a big film that becomes a festival release and entertains the whole of India,” he adds. “‘Thamma’ has made all my dreams come true as an entertainer.”

In addition to Ayushman and Nawazuddin, the horror comedy also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. Aditya Sarpotda serves as director, and Dinesh Vijan, with Amar Kaushik, as producer.

