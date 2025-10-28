Pakistan, Bangladesh ministers discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh, pays a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani in Islamabad on October 28, 2025. — Ministry of Finance

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, at the Ministry of Finance, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The two ministers engaged in highly productive discussions focused on the mutual goal of strengthening bilateral ties, exploring new avenues for economic cooperation, and forging partnerships for future development between the two nations.

Key areas of cooperation highlighted included increasing bilateral trade, cooperation in the energy and broader economic sectors, and improving transportation links, notably through the resumption of direct flights to enhance people-to-people connectivity.

The constructive discussions successfully reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of both nations to fostering closer economic and diplomatic relations for the mutual benefit of their populations.

The Bangladesh special assistant was accompanied by Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan; Md Tayub Ali, Counsellor (press); and Israt Jahan, Counsellor (political) & head of chancery. The Pakistani side was represented by Dr Hasan Muhammd Mohsin, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance.