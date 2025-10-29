Asif issues stern warning to Taliban regime after Pak-Afghan talks collapse in Istanbul

This undated image shows Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the Afghan Taliban regime after days of talks in Istanbul between Pakistani and Afghan delegations ended without a breakthrough.

In a post on X, the defence minister said that Pakistan had engaged in talks at the request of brotherly countries in an effort to give peace a chance, but "venomous statements" by certain Afghan officials clearly reflect the devious and splintered mindset of the Taliban regime.

“We have borne your treachery and mockery for too long, but no more. Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures. Be assured and test our resolve and capabilities, if you wish so, at your own peril and doom,” the defence czar posted on X.

Asif further added: “Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding. If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region.”



This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly.