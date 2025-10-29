'Great fighter': Trump showers praise on Field Marshal Munir, PM Shehbaz

(Left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US President Donald Trump, and Field Marshal Asim Munir pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, on September 25, 2025. — X/PakPMO

Seven planes were shot down during Pak-India conflict: Trump.

US president calls PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir great guys.

Says he told Pak-India leaders that trade will halt if war persists.



US President Donald Trump has once again praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, reiterating his role in helping end a brief conflict between Pakistan and India in May this year.

Trump’s recent praise for PM and Field Marshal Munir comes days after he had publicly thanked both and described COAS as his “favourite” for their contribution to peace efforts in Gaza. He had also offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan to help ease border tensions.

Speaking at a luncheon during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump referred to both leaders as “great people” and commended their efforts in promoting regional stability.

"I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship,” he said.

“Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter. And so I know them all.

“I'm reading that seven planes were shot down. These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it,” he added.

'250% tariff'

Trump further said that he had threatened to impose 250 tariffs on both countries.

“I said I was going to put 250% tariffs on each country, which means that you’ll never do business […] within 48 hours, we had no war, no people killed,” he said.

US president further said that he called Prime Minister Modi and said: “We can't make a trade deal with you. No, no, we must make a trade deal. I said, No, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it.”

“And then I called Pakistan and said, we're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India. They said, No, no … you should let us fight. They both said that. They're strong people.

Trump went on to describe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “nicest looking guy,” before mimicking his mannerisms and adding that Modi was “a killer” and “tough as hell.”

US president continued that “after literally two days, they called up and they said, ‘We understand’. And they stopped fighting. How is that? Isn't that amazing? Now, you think Biden would have done that? I don't think so..."

Trump has previously taken credit on several occasions for helping defuse tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought three wars since independence and remain at odds over the disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In May, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi said was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Kashmir attack, which killed 26 men and was the worst assault on civilians in India since the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Pakistan downed seven IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.